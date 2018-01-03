‘Super blue blood moon’ will be visible for the first time in 150 years

New York/USA, Jan3: At the end of January mostly by 31st, stargazers are set to witness a trio of lunar phenomena, all aligned to create an incredible view.

The second full moon of the month will occur on January 31, marking the first of two ‘blue’ moons in 2018 – and, this will line up with a total lunar eclipse, which will turn the moon a striking red color for what’s known as the ‘Blood Moon.’

Just one night earlier, the moon will reach its closest point to Earth, marking the second arrival of the supermoon this year.

The total lunar eclipse on January 31 will be the first time an event of this kind has coincided with the Blue Moon in over 150 years, reports Space.com.

In a Blue Moon, the moon doesn’t actually appear blue; instead, the name indicates that it is the second full moon in a particular month.

On January 31, it will happen in the middle of the night, when the Pacific Ocean faces the moon.