‘Super Mario Bro’ is coming to iPhone

Yesterday, Apple completely revamped its iPhone series with the launch of iPhone 7 variants. The company unveiled the iPhone 7 series with a dual-camera setup and no headphone jack —much anticipated, which did kill the element of surprise— at its annual launch event in San Francisco.

Despite this, Apple had something hidden in its stores for us—a three-decade-old Nintendo game franchise, Super Mario Bros, to debut on iPhone.

Shingeru Miyamoto, who created Mario 35 year ago, came onstage at the Apple’s event to announce the Super Mario Bro game, optimized to run on iOS.

“I’m so happy to announce today he is coming to the App Store,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “We could not be more honoured that Nintendo chose to bring Mario to iOS first,” added Cook.

Unlike Mario’s other games, where player need to control Mario movement and jumping, Mario will run automatically from left to right in iOS. If you tap on the screen, he will jump. The longer you tap, the higher he jumps. The game will also feature a new battle mode called Toda Rally, where a player can try to beat a high scorer. Moreover, there is an additional mode which will let player create their own Mushroom Kingdom based upon their game points.

In addition, John Hanke, CEO of the “Pokemon” creator Niantic lab, also announced to launch “Pokemon Go” app for Apple’s watch. He said that the idea is to allow players to focus more on your surroundings and not the phone while playing.

Nintendo said it would roll out the games later this year in December, however, the release date hasn’t been confirmed yet.