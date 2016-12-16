Super Mario Run game available on iOS

London,Dec16:Super Mario Run is now available to download and play on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. The hotly anticipated Nintendo game has seen a flurry of hype around it. In order to play Super Mario Run, you’ll need an iOS device with iOS 8.0 or later. If you aren’t able to download it just yet, it’s just rolling out the world over, and may take some time for it to be available on your country’s App Store.

Keep in mind that while Super Mario Run is free to download, it’s not entirely free to play. Specific elements of Super Mario Run’s three game modes — World Tour, Toad Rally, and Kingdom Builder are free, not all of them. Super Mario Run’s price is Rs. 620 or $10.

And no, there is no Super Mario Run Android version just yet. Nintendo has said that the Super Mario Android release date will be set for early 2017.The game needs you to be online.

Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario, has revealed that you will need an Internet connection to play Super Mario Run. Speaking with Mashable, Miyamoto said that the decision had been taken to combat the game’s piracy. “For us, we view our software as being a very important asset for us,” he added. “And also for consumers who are purchasing the game, we want to make sure that we’re able to offer it to them in a way that the software is secure, and that they’re able to play it in a stable environment.”

When Mashable asked if he was referring to the risk of piracy in “security”, he said: “That’s correct. Unlike our dedicated game devices, the game is not releasing in a limited number of countries. We’re launching in 150 countries and each of those countries has different network environments and things like that. So it was important for us to be able to have it secure for all users.”

With the Nintendo Switch reveal seeing another Mario game, we won’t be surprised to see if there’s a deeper connection between both games when Nintendo’s console sees a full reveal in January.