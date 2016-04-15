Supercomputer `Param Kanchenjunga` unveiled at Sikkim NIT

Gangtok, Apr.15: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim has secured a rare distinction of having a supercomputer, which is said to be the most powerful and fastest among all the 31 NITs. The supercomputer, named ‘Param Kanchenjunga’, was formally unveiled by Sikkim Governor Shrinvas Patil at the NIT Sikkim campus at Ravangla in South Sikkim District. Pune-based Centre for Development of Advanced Computing ‘C-DAC’ and the NIT Sikkim have jointly established the supercomputer at a cost of Rs. three crore. The supercomputer is expected to help achieve excellence in engineering education and research in the north-east region.