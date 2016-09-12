Superfast Talgo launch to take a year ,says railways

NEW DELHI,Sept12: The gleaming Spanish Talgo train just finished a 12-hour Delhi-Mumbai dream run with 18 minutes to spare. But it could be at least a year before it becomes a part of Indian Railways.

There are several issues that need to be sorted out before a commercial rollout, say Railway officials – including safety measures.

The data once analysed by Indian railways will be sent to Commissioner Railways Safety- an independent body that will send its final go ahead. If they are satisfied, then Railways can tackle the final hurdle of procurement.

“We have proved the concept that we can achieve that speed, now data needs to be analysed,” said Railways spokesperson Anil Saxena.

The railways will collate the results of technical and speed tests to determine whether to buy the Talgo coaches.

Sources say that for now the Railways is looking at leasing coaches from Talgo. The other option is to allow private companies to procure the Spanish coaches for commercial use.

The tracks between Delhi and Mumbai cover about 1,400 km. Currently, the Rajdhani Express makes the journey in 16 hours.

But the Railways is aiming to reduce the timing further — hence the trial run for which 9 super lightweight coaches had been imported.

The Talgo coaches have been undergoing trials since May and have passed several tests. The first trial run took place on the Bareilly-Moradabad stretch in Uttar Pradesh, and then the Palwal-Mathura section of the North-Central Railway.