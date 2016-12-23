Supermodel Karlie Kloss struts around in scarlet lingerie and suspenders for Love advent calendar photshoot

Paris,Dec23:Karlie Kloss displayed her playful side as she injected some serious sex appeal to day 23 of LOVE magazine’s 2016 advent calendar, directed by Phil Poynter.

Shot in a seriously chic Parisian apartment during Fashion Week, the catwalk queen, 24, showcased her endless legs and toned physique as she strutted around in saucy scarlet lingerie and suspenders.

Stripping off for the hilarious video, Karlie was first seen fully-dressed in a thick black coat and LBD, before slowly revealing a bright red bra and matching suspender belt as a punk rock version of Santa Baby played in the background.

Casting aside her serious supermodel reputation, the statuesque beauty poked fun at herself as she hilariously sniffed her armpit to check for odour, before applying red lipstick and mascara.

Karlie’s character then reached for a vase of flowers and tipped the water over her head to give her blonde locks a stylish slicked-back wet look.

Replacing her flat black ballet pumps with fierce and foxy killer heels, the supermodel then strutted out of the apartment – before unceremoniously falling flat on her face.