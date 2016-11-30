Supermodel Kate Moss shoots rock video for Elvis Prestley

London, Nov 30 Supermodel Kate Moss has returned to Londons iconic Abbey Road studios to shoot another video for a rock icon.

Moss appeared in Paul McCartneys star-studded Queenie Eye promo in the studio where he recorded his Beatles hits, and now shes back for a new Elvis Presley video.

Shell star in a new film to promote Presleys T”he Wonder of You” hit, which will be released next month, reported Contactmusic.

A big Presley fan, Moss jumped at the chance to dance around Abbey Road as the late King of rock n roll blasted through speakers.

“She was joined at Abbey Road by a choreographer, stylist and personal hairdresser so her look is going to be special,” a source said.

“Representing Elvis in an official video is something only dreams are made of for Kate.”

“The Wonder Of You”, which features backing from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, made chart history last month by becoming Presleys 13th number one album in the UK.

The album was also recorded at Abbey Road Studios.