Supermodel Kate Moss’s private images leaked from Facebook account

Los Angeles, Oct 3: Private photographs of supermodel Kate Moss got leaked online after a hacker reportedly broke into her sister Lottie Moss’s Facebook account.

According to reports, the leaked images include “some taken at Kate’s wild birthday celebrations earlier this year, showing her sprawled on the floor with pals and looking extremely worse for wear”.

Also seen in the leaked images was her on and off boyfriend Nikolai Von Bismarck, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Some fan pages even reportedly began posting the photographs.

After regaining access to her account, Lottie posted on Twitter: “When your Facebook gets hacked and they change your password. Okay.”