Los Angeles, Sep 26: Supermodel Kendall Jenner and reality TV star Kylie Jenner have bought themselves two new Ferrari Spiders.

The Jenner sisters bought the cars on Saturday and showed them off on Snapchat, reports aceshowbiz.com.

However, Kylie said in some photographs and videos she took before they left the dealership, that she is so embarrassed by her sister.

Kendall, who opted for the black car, was seen goofing around in a black Ferrari T-shirt and cap while carrying a Ferrari mug and key-chain.

“Oh my god… She’s so embarrassing. Kendall, you’re embarrassing me,” Kylie told Kendall in one clip.

