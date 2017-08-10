Superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan to appear together in an event by DMK

Chennai, August 10: Dedicated to the Tamil movie fans, Superstar Rajinikanth and his co-star Kamal Hassan, have religious-like fervour was expected to join an event in this evening. The event had been organised by the state main opposition party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Superstar Kamal Hassan (62) TV show Bigg Boss Anchor was expected to speak at the event on the 75 years of the party named “Murasoli.” The AIADMK is giving all its support to the people to send complaints on what was described in the widespread corruption.

The actor clarifies that there is corruption everywhere, and meanwhile, the ministers responded by describing him as “a third-rate actor” and threatening tax audits and legal cases.

In June Superstar Rajinikanth the 66 year-old, also known as “Thalaivar” has made a significant announcement that he is contemplating a new day job. Also, the star speak to his fan to be ready to fight the good war and said he is in talks with different parties.

In 1996 the “thalaivar” had asked the people to support the DMK government and not the charismatic opponent late J Jayalalithaa. He declared “even God can’t save Tamil Nadu if Jayalalithaa comes back to power again” a move which he later described as “a mistake and an accident.”