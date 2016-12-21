Superstar Rajinikanth Supports Demonetisation: But his family-run school hasn’t paid its drivers, Why?

Chennai, Dec 21: After Nov 8 Demonetisation announcement, Super Star Rajinikanth is the person who came to support the move publicly.But Now, Demonetisation has not spared even Superstar Rajinikanth’s family.

The Ashram school run by the actor’s wife Latha has run into trouble with drivers working in the institution raising a banner of revolt alleging non-payment of wages.

As many as 28 drivers went on a strike on Monday inside the school premises in Velachery alleging that they have been getting their salaries only during the last week of the month for the past six months. And, demonetisation seems to have made things worse for them.

“Our salaries have been getting delayed for the past six months and ever since the demonetisation announcement came, we have not got our salaries. How do we pay our rent and meet daily expenses?” K. Murali Krishna, a driver who protested against the management, asked.

However, the drivers said the management was just blaming factors like continued bank holidays, the death of J Jayalalithaa and Cyclone Vardah. Calls made to the school and top management went unanswered.