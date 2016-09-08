Superstar Rajinikanth watched Mohanlal’s latest Malayalam film Oppam at a special screening

Chennai, Sep 08: Superstar Rajinikanth watched Mohanlal’s latest Malayalam crime drama Oppam at a special screening at his residence, a source said.

“Rajini sir was eagerly looking forward to the release of Oppam. A special screening was organised at his home last night (Wednesday). He thoroughly enjoyed watching the film,” a source in the know told IANS.

The screening happened on Wednesday.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Oppam hit the screens worldwide on Thursday.

In the film, Mohanlal plays a blind man who wrongly gets suspected for a murder.

Also starring Vimala Raman, Samuthirakani, Anusree and Nedumudi Venu, the film is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas.