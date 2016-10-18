Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he will miss Anushka Sharma

New Delhi, Oct 18 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he will miss actress Anushka Sharma, who has wrapped up the schedule for their upcoming film directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Shah Rukh tweeted on Tuesday: “Anushka Sharma wrapped the schedule of film allegedly called ‘The Ring’. Will miss her lots…kya karein (What to do)…’Aye Dil Hai Mushkil’. Thanks for being you.”

@AnushkaSharma wrapped the schedule of film allegedly called the Ring. Will miss her lots…kya karein…‘Aye Dil Hai Mushkil’. Thx for being u — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 18, 2016

“The Ring” is the first time the “Don” star is collaborating with director Imtiaz Ali for a film. They had recently wrapped up the Prague schedule of the shoot.

This is the third time Anushka and Shah Rukh will be seen in a film together after “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” and “Jab Tak Hai Jaan”.

The “Band Baajaa Baaraat” actress made her Bollywood debut opposite the superstar in 2008 with the film “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi”.

Anushka will now start promoting her forthcoming film “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, helmed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Fawad Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It will release on October 28.