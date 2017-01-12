Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wishes Deepika Padukone all the best for her Hollywood debut 

Mumbai, January 12: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has wished Deepika Padukone — who forayed into Bollywood with his film “Om Shanti Om” — all the best for her debut Hollywood project “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”, releasing in India on Friday.

“She (Deepika) started her career with me. ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ seems to be a very interesting film. I wish her and Vin Diesel all the best. I am sure everybody will like the film,” Shah Rukh said here on Wednesday on the sidelines of the launch of Dabboo Ratnani’s celebrity calendar.

Shah Rukh, who is also gearing up for the release of his much-awaited entertainer “Raees”, said he is quite excited about the Gujarati character he is portraying.

“I haven’t played a Gujarati character so intensely ever, so I am very excited.”

About the newly released “Garba track “Udi udi jaye” from the film, he said: “The song is very colourful and vibrant. It is a garba number. Director Rahul Dholakia is from Gujarat, so the atmosphere (of the film) is also like that.”

“Udi udi jaye” is a romantic number set to garba beats. Composed by Ram Sampath, it has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia. The song is picturised on Shah Rukh and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

“Raees” is set to release on January 25.

Asked to respond to the buzz about his cameo in Salman Khan starrer “Tubelight”, Shah Rukh commented: “I’ve also heard the news. You should ask the producer of the film. I think he will be the right person to answer this.” IANS