Support India on terror, ours not a friendship to hide: Israel President in India

New Delhi, Nov 14: “Support India on terror, ours not a friendship to hide,” says Israeli President Reuven Rivlin who is in India for six days.

Israel President Reuven Rivlin arrived in Mumbai on Monday morning on a six-day visit to India. Rivlin, who is accompanied by a large delegation of businessmen and academicians, will leave for New Delhi later in the day. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and visit several sites of cooperation and joint projects between the two nations. He will join President Pranab Mukherjee in opening an agrotech conference in Chandigarh. He will pay his respects at the sites of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in Mumbai and lay wreaths at memorials for Mahatma Gandhi and for Indian soldiers, who fell in the World War I. Six Jews were killed at the Mumbai Chabad house during the Mumbai terror attacks on November 26, 2008. Rivlin will hold meetings with senior Indian officials and with leaders of the Jewish community.