Supporters-of-arrested-gangster-Lovely-Lamba-create-mayhem-across-Ludhiana

NewDelhi , Feb. 20: In the aftermath of noted gangster Lovely Lamba’s arrest in Ludhiana, Punjab, his supporters resorted to vandalism across the city, expressing their resentment over the same.

Shopkeepers in Ludhiana’s Clock Tower and Chaura Bazar region stated that as soon as news spread of Lamba’s arrest, over 100 supporters created a ruckus on the streets, supposedly closing down shops and destroying public property.

Protestors allegedly blocked traffic in the aforementioned areas. Locals in the area also revealed that the protest took a violent turn as protestors took to open firing in the area. Subsequently, the police resorted to lathi charge to disperse these supporters and take charge of the situation.

Lamba is said to be facing trial in at least 10 criminal cases, including murder, following a complaint filed by a local resident. Lamba, along with his fellow conspirators were booked by Division number 4 police for illegal restraint, assault, rioting and theft, among others. (ANI)