Supreme Court adjourns Babri Demolition case till March 23

New Delhi, March 22: The Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed the hearing of the conspiracy charges against Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti matter till March 23, in the Babri Demolition case.

The Supreme court will hear the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s plea against Allahabad High Court’s order dropping criminal conspiracy charges against the BJP leaders in the case.

There are two cases – one is against BJP veteran Advani and others who were on the dais at Ram Katha Kunj in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, when the Babri mosque was destroyed.

The other case was against lakhs of ‘karsevaks’ (volunteers) who were in and around the disputed structure.

The CBI had charge-sheeted Advani and 20 others under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between classes), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (false statements, rumours etc. circulated with the intent to cause mutiny or disturb public peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It had consequently invoked charges under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC which was quashed by the special court whose decision was upheld by the high court. (ANI)