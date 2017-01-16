Supreme Court allows 24-week pregnant woman to abort

Prime Minister's Office revises age limit of unwanted foetus to be aborted.

New Delhi, Jan 16: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a Mumbai-based woman with 24-week pregnancy to undergo medical termination as its continuation could have endangered her life.

Justice S.A. Bobde and Justice L. Nageswara Rao allowed the termination after a board of seven doctors said there was no chance of the foetus with an undeveloped skull surviving outside the uterus.

The medical board which examined the 22-year-old woman at the KEM Hospital also said that allowing the pregnancy to complete its full course could endanger the mother’s life.

The court on Monday said that medical termination of pregnancy would be performed by the same team of seven doctors.

–IANS

