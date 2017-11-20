Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram to visit the UK.

New Delhi, November 20: Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram was allowed by the Supreme Court on Monday to visit the United Kingdom.

Reportedly, Karti Chidambaram has asked the Supreme Court, permission to go to the UK as he has to accompany his daughter for her admission at Cambridge University.

Karti Chidambaram while he sought the apex court’s permission to go to Cambridge, has assured that he would leave on December 2 and would come back on December 10.

The Supreme Court after considering his plea has permitted him to visit the UK from December 1 to December 10. But the court has put forward certain terms and conditions for his journey.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra observed that “if he fails to return by December 10, it will be treated as contempt of court.”

Karti Chidambaram was directed by the Court to file an undertaking in this regard.

The application came after an FIR was lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 15.

The CBI had claimed certain violations in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to INX Media for receiving funds from overseas to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007. During that time Karti’s father P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.