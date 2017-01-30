Supreme Court appoints four-member panel led by former CAG to run BCCI

New Delhi, Jan 30: The Supreme Court on Monday appointed a four-member committee of administrators, headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai, to run the affairs of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The bench of Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.W. Chandrachud said the other members of the committee are historian Ramchandra Guha, managing director & CEO of Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC) Vikram Limaye and former women’s cricket captain Diana Edulji.

The court also appointed a three-member committee comprising BCCI Joint Secretary Amitabh Choudhary, Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry and Limaye to represent the Indian cricket board at the three-day International Cricket Council (ICC) meet starting on February 2.

The court said CEO Rahul Johri will brief the Rai committee about the implementation or otherwise of the Justice Lodha Committee recommendations for organisational reforms in the BCCI.

–IANS