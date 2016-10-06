Supreme Court asks BCCI: Will you implement Lodha recommendations or not?

New Delhi, Oct 06: The Supreme Court is back in session after the break. The Apex Court has asked the BCCI: “Will you implement the Lodha Committee recommendation or not?”

The Supreme Court Thursday agreed to examine the RM Lodha panels plea to supersede office bearers of the BCCI with a panel of administrators.

“Writing that we have high regards for this court is fine but this respect had to be shown in your deeds,” the top court told the BCCI. Earlier in July, the top court had asked the cricket body to implement the reforms suggested by the Lodha panel.