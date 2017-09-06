Supreme Court asks each state to appoint senior police officer in each district to monitor cow vigilantism

New Delhi, September 6: The Supreme Court today has asked each state to appoint a Senior Police Officer in each district as a nodal officer to take action against cow vigilantism.

The apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, was hearing the plea filed by Tehseen S. Poonawalla seeking to stop cow vigilantism.

The CJI observed, “You petitioners know that how large number of animals were slaughtered a few days back. You must also file petitions against it.”

The apex court also made it clear that the Central and the State governments must take effective steps to stop cow vigilante groups or body from misusing the law.

The monsoon session of the Parliament had also discussed the cow vigilante issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, had also asked the State Governments to take a strict action against the anti-social elements creating violence in the name of cow vigilantism and punish them strictly.

While earlier on July 21, the Supreme Court asked the states, which had knocked its door seeking ban on cow vigilante groups across the nation, to file an affidavit. (ANI)