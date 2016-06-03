Supreme Court asks Madhya Pradesh Police to compensate women unlawfully arrested

New Delhi, June 3: The Supreme Court on Friday asked Madhya Pradesh Police to pay Rs 500,000 compensation to a mother and her daughter for unlawfully arresting them and taking them from Pune to Bhopal in an alleged dispute over transactions involving computers.

An apex court bench comprising Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Shiva Kirti Singh asked the police to pay the compensation to the two for arresting them without following the procedure as laid down under the law.

Counsel Sunil Fernandez, who assisted the court as amicus curiae, said the two were arrested in 2014 by the Madhya Pradesh Oolice in Pune and taken to Bhopal by train in handcuffs.

He said that police acted on a complaint by a local lawyer and had invoked the Information Technology Act, which was not in order.