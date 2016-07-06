Supreme Court ban on diesel engines leads to demand shifting from diesel to petrol

New Delhi, June 6: From nearly one in every two cars sold around four years back, the share of diesel cars in total sales has now come down to just a quarter – or one in four.

The narrowing gap in retail fuel prices of petrol and diesel has been one of the most significant reasons behind this trend. The recent action against diesel cars over environmental concerns, especially the Supreme Court ban on larger diesel engines (above 2,000cc) in the volume-laden Delhi-NCR region, is another key reason behind demand shifting towards petrol models.

Fall in diesel car sales has led to inventory build-up at dealerships, forcing companies to offer discounts and freebies to clear stocks. Industry officials say the trend is here to stay as car replacement cycles get shorter (around four to five years) in bigger cities and it takes longer to recover the extra cost that one pays for a diesel variant – Rs 1 lakh more for a hatchback.

According to numbers from industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), diesel accounted for 26% of total car sales in May this year. “This is quite a fall, considering that the contribution of diesel variants was as high as 52% just four years back,” says Sugato Sen, deputy DG at Siam.

The gap between diesel and petrol prices has been narrowing after the government’s decision to de-control fuel prices, which has led to withdrawal of subsidy on diesel. Against a difference of Rs 27.2 in July 2012, the price gap between the two fuels has now come down to Rs 10, considering the retail price in Delhi.

This means the difference in per-kilometre running cost between petrol and diesel variants has reduced from Rs 2.72 four years back – when diesel demand was at its peak – to Rs 1.75 now (if one takes an average fuel efficiency of 14 kmpl for a petrol hatchback and 19 kmpl for a diesel variant). While the per-kilometre running cost for a petrol variant has come down (Rs 4.62 against Rs 4.89 in July 2012), per-kilometre running cost for diesel variant has gone up (Rs 2.87 against Rs 2.17).

“In spite of the highly-evolved diesel technology, the car market is witnessing a preferential shift towards petrol (variants) with narrowing of price differential between petrol and diesel fuels,” says Rakesh Srivastava, senior VP (sales & marketing) at Hyundai India. The trend is getting stronger following the ban imposed by the Supreme Court around December last year. “This shift has been more pronounced in the last six months on the uncertainties generated due to the restriction on registration of diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR,” Srivastava said.

Honda has seen a sharp slide in sales and has blamed this on the sudden shift in customer preferences for petrol cars. “The consumer sentiment has changed sharply and we could see an immediate drop in enquiries (for diesel variants) at dealerships,” Honda Car India senior VP (sales & marketing) Jnaneswar Sen said, when making a reference to the apex court’s ban. “There is uncertainty in minds of consumers. It started in Delhi but immediately spread to the other cities.”

Industry officials said the trend is expected to continue for some more time. This has prompted more and more companies to introduce petrol variants.

