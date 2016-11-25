Supreme Court bans sale of firecrackers in Delhi, asks Centre to suspend licences of sellers

New Delhi, November 25: The Supreme Court has banned the sale of firecrackers in Delhi and adjoining areas.

Supreme Court also asked the Centre to suspend licences of firecracker sellers.

The order on selling of fire crackers in Delhi & NCR is due to growing pollution in the region.

The court said that the sale of fire crackers should be enforced from today on wards till further order or any hearing by it.

The court has asked Central Pollution Control Board to file a reply within 3 months regarding harmful effects of fire crackers.

