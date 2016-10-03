New Delhi, Oct 03: Supreme Court confirms death penalty to serial killer BA Umesh Reddy. Supreme Court’s division bench dismissed his review petition.

Bengaluru resident B A Umesh alias Umesh Reddy, whose review petition was dismissed in 2012, got a ray of hope with the verdict.

A former police constable, Reddy had gained notoriety for his sex crimes, reportedly raping women after their murders. He had filed the writ petition in the apex court on February 17, 2011. The court had then refused to show any leniency to the convict who had raped and smothered the victim after tying her hands behind. He was sentenced to death by the Karnataka High Court on February 18, 2009.

The petitioner, represented by senior advocate Kiran Suri, pleaded with the court to consider all relevant information at the stage of sentencing, including nature of crime, motive and impact of crime, culpability of the convict and quality of evidence adduced and the extent of reliance on circumstantial evidence.