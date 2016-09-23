Supreme Court confirms Haryana ex-top cop SPS Rathore’s conviction in Ruchika Girhotra Case

NEW DELHI,Sept23: The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction of former DGP of Haryana SPS Rathore for molesting a minor and budding tennis player Ruchika Girhotra.

Ex-Haryana top cop SPS Rathore’s conviction for molesting teen Ruchika Girhotra confirmed by Supreme Court, no more jail term.

The apex court, however, granted relief to Rathore and reduced his sentence from one and half years to the sentence already undergone.

On August 20, 1990, Rathore, the then IGP with Haryana Police and president of the Haryana Lawn Tennis Association (HLTA), had molested Ruchika Girhotra, a budding tennis player, in the HLTA office in Panchkula. Ruchika was 14 years old then.

Soon after she registered a complaint, Ruchika was expelled from her school — where Rathore’s daughter was her classmate — for “indiscipline.” Her family also alleged harassment by Haryana Police at the behest of Rathore.

On December 28, 1993, Ruchika consumed poison and died the next day.

Over 22 years after Ruchika was molested, Rathore was convicted by a Chandigarh court in December 2009 and sent to jail in June 2010. The conviction was upheld by the Punjab and Haryana High Court too.

Rathore was sent to 18 months rigorous imprisonment but the Supreme Court granted him bail after he had served five months of his sentence.

He is to get reduced jail term