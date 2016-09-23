Supreme Court confirms Haryana ex-top cop SPS Rathore’s conviction in Ruchika Girhotra Case
NEW DELHI,Sept23: The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction of former DGP of Haryana SPS Rathore for molesting a minor and budding tennis player Ruchika Girhotra.
Ex-Haryana top cop SPS Rathore’s conviction for molesting teen Ruchika Girhotra confirmed by Supreme Court, no more jail term.
The apex court, however, granted relief to Rathore and reduced his sentence from one and half years to the sentence already undergone.
On August 20, 1990, Rathore, the then IGP with Haryana Police and president of the Haryana Lawn Tennis Association (HLTA), had molested Ruchika Girhotra, a budding tennis player, in the HLTA office in Panchkula. Ruchika was 14 years old then.
On December 28, 1993, Ruchika consumed poison and died the next day.
He is to get reduced jail term