Supreme Court demands SIT probe in former Karnataka CMs iron-ore mining case

New Delhi, March 29: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police to probe allegations against two former chief ministers N. Dharam Singh and H. D. Kumaraswamy in connection with an iron ore mining case.

The Supreme Court, however, granted relief to former chief minister, S M Krishna in the case.

The apex court also stayed all high court proceedings and asked all not to pass any order on it.

The top court asked Karnataka Police SIT to file a report within three months.

A bench comprising Justices P. C. Ghose and R. F. Nariman restrained all other courts, including the high court from passing any order in the case.

It has been alleged by one of the complainants, T J Abraham that the former chief ministers connived with several bureaucrats and others in de-registering a huge tract of forest land and allowed illegal iron ore mining on a large scale.

The complainant had also referred to various reports of the then Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde indicting several politicians, bureaucrats and others. (ANI)