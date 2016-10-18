New Delhi, Oct 18: Supreme Court directs Karnataka to release 2000 cusecs of water every day to Tamil Nadu till further order.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu administrations must ensure peace and harmony in both the states over Cauvery Issue says Supreme court in its order.

We are compelled to reiterate that Executives of both states must ensure peace & harmony in their states, good sense must prevail.

Cauvery Issue hearing will continue tomorrow.

Supreme Court is to decide first whether the appeals filed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala challenging cauvery tribunal order is maintainable or not.

The apex court-appointed Supervisory Committee, formed to inspect Cauvery basin to assess the ground realities in the region, said the neighbouring riparian states needed to appreciate interest of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to protect their established irrigation and Karnataka’s aspirations for development and educate their people accordingly.

Earlier today anger spills onto the streets of Tamil Nadu as farmers demand constitution of Cauvery management board.