Supreme Court directs Karnataka to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for 2 days

September 27, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Sep 27: Supreme Court directs the Karnataka government to release 6000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for two days. The next hearing on the case is on Friday.

Karnataka has said that it cannot release any more water from the River Cauvery to neighbouring Tamil Nadu till December, providing the latest installment in a war that involves the Supreme Court.

The Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has told the top court that Karnataka’s major cities are on the verge of running out of drinking water.

