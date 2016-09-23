Supreme Court  directs that Sahara chief Subrata Roy be taken into custody, refuses to extend his parole

New Delhi, Sep 23: The Supreme Court today ordered Sahara chief Subrata Roy to go back to jail. After spending two years in jail, Roy was out on interim bail in June.

Sahara chief’s lawyer today sought an extension of the parole granted to Roy.

The top court however said, “You (Mr Roy) are going back to jail.” The Sahara chief has been sent to jail till October 3.

Roy had spent nearly two year in Delhi’s Tihar Jail on the orders of the Supreme Court in a long-running dispute with market regulator Sebi.

The Supreme Court last month extended the Sahara Group chief’s interim bail to September 16, and asked him to deposit Rs 300 crore more to the market regulator if he wanted to remain outside jail.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice TS Thakur and Justices Anil R Dave and AK Sikri, also sought to know from Roy by when his company would pay the rest of the Rs 24,700-odd crore that the court had ordered it to pay the Securities and Exchange Board of India.