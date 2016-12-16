Supreme Court dismisses BCCI’s curative petition

New Delhi, December 16: The Supreme Court has dismissed the curative petition filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India against the 2015 verdict by which it had struck down the controversial amendment of a rule which permitted cricket board administrators to acquire or hold commercial interest in events like IPL and Champions League.

The BCCI had moved the apex court after its review petition against the January 22, 2015 verdict was rejected on September 29 last year.

“We have gone through the curative petition and the relevant documents. In our opinion, no case is made out within the parameters indicated in the decision of this court in Rupa Ashok Hurra vs Ashok Hurra & another. Hence, the curative petition is dismissed,” a bench comprising Chief Justice T S Thakur and Justices J S Khehar and Dipak Misra said.

The Apex court had dismissed BCCI’s plea seeking a review of its verdict in which it had held that the amendment of rule 6.2.4 was the “true villain” of the situation leading to conflict of interest arising in IPL format between an administrator’s duty and the commercial interest.