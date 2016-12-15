Supreme Court dismisses Markandey Katju’s plea against parliamentary resolution

New Delhi Dec 15 :  The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by Justice Markandey Katju (retd) challenging a resolution passed by Parliament deploring his remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

A bench of Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit dismissed the former apex court judge’s plea without even hearing him.

The Parliament had condemned Justice Katju for calling Gandhi a British agent and Bose a Japanese agent.

However, the court rejected the Centre’s plea that Justice Katju’s petition was not maintainable.

