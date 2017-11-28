Supreme Court dismisses petition questioning appointment of Rakesh Asthana as CBI Special director

New Delhi, November 28: The Supreme Court has dismissed the petition questioning the placement of Gujarat cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rakesh Asthana as a special director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The petition was filed by his lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

Prashant Bhushan in the court has called Rakesh Asthana’s current posting as ‘illegal’. So that it should be withdrawn quickly.

Reportedly, the order was passed by the division bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice AK Sikri.

He added that Rakesh Asthana’s name figures in the journal of Sterling Biotech, against which the CBI itself has filed an FIR.

With regard to the Vineet Narain case, Prashant Bhushan filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Supreme Court to quash Asthana’s appointment.

The PIL was submitted on behalf of NGO Common Cause.

In their petition, the Common Cause stated that the rules and regulations are not followed in the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as CBI Director.

The applicant claimed that the government needed to designate the interim CBI Director, according to its own choice.”

The CBI’s Delhi unit had filed an FIR against three senior Income Tax Commissioners for taking bribes from the Gujarat-based Sterling Biotech and Sandesara Group of Companies.

According to the FIR, the existence of a “Diary 2011” was proved during the CBI raids in the company. Reportedly, there was found Rakesh Asthana’s name in this diary.

Earlier, Asthana was an IPS officer in Gujarat. He has reportedly played certain significant roles in his official life.

He has been given important posts like the Special Investigation Team, which investigated the Godhra Train Massacre in 2002.

He blamed the then chief minister of Bihar during the fodder scam attracted controversies. The case of Asaram Bapu and his son Narayan Sai were also investigated by Rakesh Asthana.