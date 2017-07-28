Supreme Court dismisses PIL to bar VK Sasikala from acting as AIADMK General Secretary

New Delhi/Chennai, July 28: The Supreme Court has dismissed a PIL to bar VK Sasikala from acting as AIADMK General Secretary after her conviction while she is in her jail term.

The former aide of J Jayalalithaa was made the General Secretary of AIADMK after the death of Jayalalithaa. Earlier, The former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Pannnerselvam has sent a petition to the Election Commission to declare Sasikala’s appointment as general secretary as illegal.

The the Public-Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Tamil Nadu Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unit convener Vasigaran.