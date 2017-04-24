Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking implementation of fundamental duties

New Delhi, April 24: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain and pass any order in connection with a PIL seeking a direction to the Centre for implementation of the recommendations of the Justice J S Verma committee to bring into force the fundamental duties of citizens.

The PIL filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Upadhyay sought implementation of the 1999 Justice Verma Committee’s recommendations in connection with the effectuation of fundamental duties.

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud said, “This report is of 1999. How can a court direct the government to implement fundamental duties?”

The court further observed that Upadhyay, who is a spokesperson of the ruling party, should approach the government in this regard.

“You are the Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party. You are the government. You are so powerful that you can get this done,” CJI Khehar observed

The Justice Verma Committee had suggested ways and means make fundamental duties of citizens effective. (ANI)