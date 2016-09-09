Supreme Court to examine validity of 10% quota for EWS in Gujarat

New Delhi, Sep 9 : The Supreme Court on Friday said that a three-judge bench will examine the validity of the Gujarat government ordinance for 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections of society which was quashed by the Gujarat High Court in August.

While saying that the matter would be heard by a three-judge bench, the bench of Chief Justice T.S. Thakur, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that the admissions made prior to the quashing of the ordinance by the High Court would not be distributed.

The bench said that after the completion of the pleadings, the three-judge bench would take a call if the issue has to be heard and decided by the constitution bench.

The court said this as Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told the bench that ultimately this matter has to be heard by the constitution bench.

Issuing notice to the affected students who had challenged the notification providing 10 per cent reservation, the court in its order said that all the admissions made prior to the quashing of the ordinance by the High Court would not be affected and no further action toward the implementation of the notification qua admission and services is possible.

The Gujarat government had issued an ordinance giving 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections in the wake of the Patel Patidar agitation seeking reservation in educational institutions and services.