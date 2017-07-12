Supreme Court has five-judge Constitution bench will hear petitions challenging the Aadhaar Act on July18,19

New Delhi,july12:The Supreme Court on Wednesday said a five-judge Constitution bench will hear petitions challenging the Aadhaar Act on July 18 and 19. The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud this morning by Attorney General K K Venugopal and senior advocate Shyam Divan who requested an early hearing by a constitution bench. All matters related to Aadhaar, including the right to privacy, will be presented before the bench during the two-day hearing.

When Justice Khehar asked both parties whether the matter should be referred to a seven or five-judge bench, Venugopal and Divan chose a five-judge bench, reported news agency PTI. On July 7, when Aadhaar-related issues were presented before a three-judge bench, it had observed that said the final judgment should be given by a larger bench. It had added that the CJI will make a decision regarding setting up a Constitution bench.