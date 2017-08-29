Supreme court  fixes fees of Kerala’s self-financing medical colleges at Rs 11 lakh per annum

New Delhi/ August 29: The supreme court on Monday issued a order to fixed the annual fee for MBBS course at Rs 11 lakh. the verdict comes as a huge set back for the Kerala government and the financially weaker student who already started for seeking admission.

According to reports, Rs 5 lakh has to be paid as cash, and the remaining Rs 6 lakh as bank guarantee. With the admission process for the year progressing in Thiruvananthapuram, the order has come as a major blow to the state government and several MBBS aspirants.

Meanwhile The colleges have been directed to keep the additional amount in a separate bank account The bank guarantee can be submitted within 15 days of completing admission. until the final verdict is made in this case.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan reacting to the supreme court order on admission fee for MBBS,the government will ensure that poor students who are eligible for admission do not lose their chance due to the verdict

The Pinarayi Vijayan said in Facebook post that the government will extended the supporting the availing bank guarantee and loans to the eligible students.According to the SC order, the fees regulatory committee has the right to take a final decision on fixing the admission fees.

A committee headed by justice Rajendrababu will have a final authority on fixing the fee structure, pinaray said Pinarayi Vijayan.

Though the court has asked state government to provide financial assistance to financially weaker students, the state government turned down this option.

Christian managements for Rs 5 lakh

meanwhile the supreme court als has passed an interim order, fixing the fee at Rs 11 lakhs per annum, the chistian management association (CMMMA) has decided to keep the fee at Rs 5 lakhs itself, management spoke person made it clear that all colleges under the CMMA will collect only Rs 5 lakh for 85 per cent of merit seats in MBBS.