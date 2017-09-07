Supreme Court grants six weeks to Centre for resolving Sutlej Yamuna link canal issue

Supreme Court of India.

New Delhi, September 7: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted six weeks time to the Central Government for resolving the issue between the two states Haryana and Punjab in connection with Sutlej Yamuna link (SYL) canal case.

The next hearing in the matter will be held on November 8. The three judge bench of apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, has granted the Central government six weeks time in the case after it sought more time to resolve the matter.

Attorney General (AG) K.K. Venugopal had sought for more time and said that the issue was being discussed by both the states for a meaningful settlement.

The apex court, in November last year, had termed the law passed by Punjab Government in 2004 to terminate the SYL canal water sharing agreement with neighbouring states as “unconstitutional.” (ANI)

