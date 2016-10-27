Supreme Court to hear appeals of Arvind Kejriwal, Kumar Vishwas in criminal case today

New Delhi, Oct 27: The Supreme Court will today hear a plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Kumar Vishwas challenging the summons issued to them by a lower court in connection with a criminal case.

On Wednesday, the counsel for AAP leaders mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a bench headed by Justice A R Dave, which listed the plea for hearing on October 27.

During the last Lok Sabha elections, an FIR was lodged by the assistant election officer on April 20, 2014, against Kejriwal and Vishwas under sections including 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 341 (wrongful restraint),353, 171G (false statement in connection with an election) of IPC.

The petitioners had challenged the summons in Allahabad High Court on grounds including that they had all the requisite permissions for a rally and there was no prohibitory order in force at the time of alleged offence.

They had also told the court that the local administration and police had filed frivolous complaints against them to cause impediments in their election campaign in Gauriganj area of Amethi district.

The charge sheet was filed on April 13, 2016 and on October 7, the court of additional chief judicial magistrate, Sultanpur, issued summons against them.