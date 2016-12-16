Supreme Court issues notice to CBI and Enforcement Directorate on a plea seeking to attach Aircel’s assets

New Delhi, December 16: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea seeking to attach Aircel’s assets.

The plea seeks attachment of assets, saying the company is “involved” in the Aircel-Maxis deal case. Malaysia-based Maxis group controls Aircel in India.

The petitioner said investigative on attaching Aircel’s assets is taking at a tardy pace as Aircel promoters are not responding to multiple summons issued to them.

The properties of Sun TV network, another accused in the case, had already been attached, said the petitioner.

The apex court has posted the matter for further hearing on January 6.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swami said, “It is my matter. My interlocutory application no. 78 is now going to be heard on January 6. The court issued direction that my application should be listed for January 6.”

“Mr Prashant Bhushan, based on my petition, said that Maxis is trying to sell the spectrum and run away, because they have been caught in my investigation, in my complaint. Therefore, they should not be allowed to sell the spectrum. On that the notice was issued,” he added. (ANI)