Supreme Court issues notice to Centre and states asking to file response within 3 weeks on safety of school children

New Delhi, September 15: The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre and all states asking them to file a response within 3 weeks on the safety measures taken for ensuring school children.

Yesterday the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Thursday issued circular mentioning guidelines to be adopted by all schools for ensuring the safety of the students.

CBSE in its circular has directed schools to install CCTV cameras, ensure police verification of staff and regulate entry of outsiders in school building.

This comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court issuing notice to CBSE in wake of Gurugram student murder case.

The Supreme Court earlier had issued notice to the Centre, the Haryana government and the state’s Director General (DG) of police, the CBSE and the CBI on a plea seeking a probe by the central agency into the murder of a seven-year-old boy inside Ryan International School last week.

Seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found dead inside the toilet of the Ryan International school, with his throat slit.