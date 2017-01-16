Supreme Court issues notice to Chief Secretaries of 10 states for not complying with order regarding road safety

New Delhi, Jan. 16: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Chief Secretaries of 10 states for not complying with its earlier order regarding road safety and the issue of speed breakers.
The apex court said, “Is this the Supreme Court or a joke court? This is not a panchayat and cannot be taken lightly.”
The Chief Secretaries and Transport Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Tripura, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have been summoned for not submitting the status report.
The next hearing in this case will take place after four weeks. (ANI)

