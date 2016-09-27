Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju faces flak for his Bihar comments

Patna, Sep 27: Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju has invited criticism from Bihar politicians, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, for his ‘humiliating’ comment on Bihar on the social media.

The Chief Minister, along with his deputy and even the opposition, slammed Katju on Tuesday reacting strongly against his ‘humiliating’ comments against the state and its people.

Katju had on Monday posted a sarcastic comment on Bihar offering Pakistan “a package to solve the Kashmir crisis”.

He had tweeted: “It’s a package deal. You have to take the whole package or none at all. Either you take both Kashmir and Bihar or nothing. We will not give you Kashmir alone”, and also posted on Facebook.

“Is Katju ‘mai-baap’ (mother and father) of Bihar or is Katju ‘maalik’ (owner) of Bihar,” Nitish Kumar told media persons here.

Nitish Kumar said Bihar has a glorious past and a history full of remarkable contributions. “We are proud of Bihar and our roots here”.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav wondered who gave Katju the right to humiliate Bihar and its 10.5 crore people.

“The state of Bihar may be lacking in resources but it did not give Katju a free hand to humiliate Bihar… The state may be devoid of resources but it does not mean anyone can lambast it,” Tejaswi countered in his tweet.

Ruling Janata Dal-United leaders have termed Katju’s comment as an instance of sedition and demanded legal action against him.

The opposition BJP has also demanded Katju’s “immediate arrest” on charges of “sedition”