Supreme Court judge Uday Umesh Lalit recuses himself from hearing Asaram son’s bail plea

New Delhi, Feb. 2: Supreme Court judge Uday Umesh Lalit on Thursday recused himself from hearing bail plea filed by self-styled godman Asaram’s son Narayan Sai, in connection with a bribery case.
The judge recused from the case as he had appeared for the other accused, Asaram in the case.
Sai was booked in a case of attempt to bribe Rs. 13 crore to cops and other government officials in December 2014.
Earlier in 2013, Sai was booked for alleged rape and sexual assault following complaint of two sisters.
Recently the Apex Court had dismissed Asaram’s bail plea and also ordered to register fresh FIR for filing false documents seeking bail.
Sai had moved a court in Surat seeking temporary bail to contest assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh beginning next month. (ANI)

