Supreme Court lifts ban on firecrackers in Delhi ahead of Diwali

New Delhi, September 12: Ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court on Tuesday came out with a series of directions regulating the sale and use of firecrackers in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) with regard to the the health of the people.

According to reliable sources, changing its order in November 2016 order that suspended all the licenses granting permission for the sale of crackers in wholesale and temporary in Delhi. According to media sources, a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta raised the suspension of permanent licenses but ordered that the sale of firecrackers by permanent licensees must match to its directions and abide with the explosives rules. The court also said that this might need a review after Diwali, depending on the air quality.

According to official sources, the benches ordered the authorities to make sure that no crackers are burst in the silence zones. The court further said that “The concerned police authorities and district magistrate would guarantee that the fire crackers must not burst in distance silence zones, that is area of at least 100 meters away from hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health care centers, education institutions, courts, religious places or any other area that may be declared as a Silence Zone by the concerned authorities.”

The above order also marked that a study should be made on the impact of bursting crackers on Dussehra and Diwali on people’s health. According to media reports, the court appointed a Committee that would be chaired by the Chairperson of the Central Pollution Control Board. the Committee would also comprise of officers at the appropriate level from the National Physical Laboratory, Delhi, the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences, Timarpur, Delhi, the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, scientists from the State Pollution Control Boards, the Fire Development and Research Centre, Sivakasi and Nagpur and the National Environment Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) nominated by the Chairperson of the Central Pollution Control Board and requested them to submit a report in this regard on or before 31st December, 2017.