Supreme Court likely to decide whether Gau Rakshaks to be banned or not, today.

New Delhi, October 31: The Supreme Court is expected to take a decision on banning the cow vigilantism and its groups on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the Supreme Court would hear several pleas urging the ban on cow vigilante groups across the country, today.

In the plea submitted to the Supreme Court, one among the petitioners had claimed that these vigilante groups have been indulging in spreading terror among the people belonging to the minority as well as Dalit.

Earlier, the Supreme Court has sought the response of the Union government as well as other state governments on the controversy.

Certain elements like cow vigilantism are spreading disharmony among the various communities which live unitedly. The Supreme court has asked the central government and the states earlier that why such elements should not be prohibited from the society.

A bench of Justices Dipak Misra, A M Khanwilkar and M M Shantanagoudhar had directed the Centre and the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Jharkhand to respond within three weeks on a PIL seeking a ban on “gau rakshak dals”. The cow vigilantism was explained as ‘often lawless groups that have assaulted alleged cow smugglers’.

The Supreme Court had issued this direction as a farmer named Pehlu Khan aged 55 years was killed by some cow vigilante group after being assaulted by cow vigilantes in Alwar, Rajasthan.

In the last few months, the nation has witnessed many cases of violence and harassment in the name of cow protection or “Gau Raksha”.

Earlier in June, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had strongly condemned the violence and attacks in the name of cow vigilantism. He commented that “killing people in the name of cow is unacceptable. No one has the right to take the law into his/her hands. We belong to a land of non-violence. Violence is not the solution to any problem.”