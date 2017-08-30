Supreme Court likely to hear Aadhaar and privacy matter in November

New Delhi, August 30: The Supreme Court is likely to hear the Aadhar case in the first week of November after the Centre informed that it will extend the deadline to furnish Aaadhar to avail benefits of social welfare schemes till December 31.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said there was no urgency to hear the matter. The Supreme Court has also extended the deadline till December last. Earlier on August 24, the Right to Privacy was upheld as “a fundamental right” by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court overruled the M.P. Sharma (1962) and Kharak Singh (1954) judgement and held that the Right to Privacy is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, in a unanimous decision (of the nine-judge bench).

The Supreme Court, earlier on August 2, had reserved its judgement on the issue of whether right to privacy is fundamental or not.

On June 10, the top court had ruled that from July 1 onward, every person eligible to obtain Aadhar card must quote their Aadhar number or their Aadhar Enrolment ID number for the filing of Income Tax Returns as well as for applications for Permanent Account Number (PAN).

The Income Tax Department has stepped up its efforts to encourage people to link their PAN with Aadhar.

The apex court was hearing three separate petitions, which challenged the government’s notification making Aadhar mandatory for availing benefits of various social welfare schemes. (ANI)