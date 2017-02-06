Supreme Court likely to pronounce Judgement in corruption case of Sasiakala and Jayalalithaa next week

New Delhi, Feb 6: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce next week its verdict on the Karnataka’s plea challenging the state High Court’s acquittal of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, her close aide V.K. Sasikala and two others in a corruption case.

A bench headed by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose said: “Wait till next week” as senior counsel Dushyant Dave, appearing for Karnataka, said that the main accused has already passed away and another accused V.K. Sasikala is expected to become Chief Minister soon.

The appeal was heard by a bench of Justice Ghose and Justice Amitava Roy and it had reserved its verdict on June 7, 2016.

The Karnataka government had appealed against the High Court’s May 11, 2015 verdict acquitting Jayalalithaa, Sasikala, her two relatives V.N. Sudhakaran and Elavarasi for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 66.65 crores during Jayalalithaa’s first term as Chief Minister (1991-1996).

Acquitting Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and two others, it had reversed the September 27, 2014 trial court judgment which had sentenced Jayalalithaa to four years in jail and imposed a Rs 100 crore fine after a trial lasting for 18 years.

–IANS